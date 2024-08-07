Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Cap of $50.22 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $50.22 million and $1.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

