Aleph Zero Trading Up 3.5% This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $108.06 million and $826,526.16 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 269,371,754 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

