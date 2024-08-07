Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $140.00 at B. Riley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $18.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,207,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

