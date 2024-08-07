Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $16.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,347,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day moving average is $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

