Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 184,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 178,201 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.58.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
