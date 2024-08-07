Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 184,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 178,201 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.58.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.