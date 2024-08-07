Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Achain has traded 310.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2.38 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001420 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

