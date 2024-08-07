ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $8,183.72 and $67.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,477.22 or 1.00423724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000011 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.