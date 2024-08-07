607 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 607 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.19 and its 200-day moving average is $311.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,315 shares of company stock valued at $100,940,790. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

