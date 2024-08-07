485 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.73. 67,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

