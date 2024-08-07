456 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

SSD traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $178.39. 7,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,043. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,450 shares of company stock worth $992,803. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

