4,500 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,766 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,655,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

