4,386 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600,002 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.