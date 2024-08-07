370 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.87. 194,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

