2,496 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.8 %

JPM traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $575.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

