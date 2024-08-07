212 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,364. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

