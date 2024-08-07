1,945 Shares in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,703,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

