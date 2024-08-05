Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 115.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 4,942,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

