Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up 1.2% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE VOYA traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

