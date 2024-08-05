Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.2 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. 1,154,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,306. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $530.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

