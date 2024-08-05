Trust Co of the South Purchases 4,986 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Trust Co of the South increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.6% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after purchasing an additional 262,044 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after acquiring an additional 238,906 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 710,028 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,125,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,179,000 after acquiring an additional 88,069 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 983,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,493. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.