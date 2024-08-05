Trust Co of the South Increases Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 273,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,353. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

