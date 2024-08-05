Trust Co of the South Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Trust Co of the South cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 17.2% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $72,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. 292,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

