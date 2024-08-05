Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,855,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

