Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 191,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,638.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,071,000. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 400,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 6,612,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.