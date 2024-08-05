Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 11,433,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

