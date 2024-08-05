Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,786. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

