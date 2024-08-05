Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VOT traded down $5.36 on Friday, hitting $222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

