Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $11,452,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,598,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,258,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,258. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

