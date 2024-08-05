Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.85.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

