Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

