Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in ASML by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $74.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $809.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,006. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $997.56 and its 200-day moving average is $950.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $319.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

