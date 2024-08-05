Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after buying an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

NYSE WFC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,642,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,512,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

