Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,170 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 2.2 %

TYG traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

