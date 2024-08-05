Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 748 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

RPM International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RPM stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $117.77. 957,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,976. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

