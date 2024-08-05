Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 161,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,294. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

