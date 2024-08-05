Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 558,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ALK stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

