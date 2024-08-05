Tezos Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $610.48 million and approximately $35.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,013,437,038 coins and its circulating supply is 992,888,756 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

