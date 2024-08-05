Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,662,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,837,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,242 shares of company stock valued at $73,931,941. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.97. 6,504,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

