Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sabre Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 5,139,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,270. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,686.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

