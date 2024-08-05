Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $88.50 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 27% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $88.50 million and approximately $7,624.14 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00107383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10105046 USD and is up 33.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,227.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

