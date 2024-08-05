Park Place Capital Corp Sells 96 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $539.85. 635,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,697. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.26. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

