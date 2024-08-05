Park Place Capital Corp Sells 75 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Align Technology by 914.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,117,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $14.84 on Friday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,595. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $375.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

