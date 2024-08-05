Park Place Capital Corp Sells 279 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ICE traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.