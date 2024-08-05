Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,652 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $110.60. 46,697,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,994,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

