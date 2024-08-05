Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,535 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,188. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

