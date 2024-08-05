Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,754 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

