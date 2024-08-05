Park Place Capital Corp Sells 129 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $34.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.78. 2,843,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $584.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.