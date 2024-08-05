Park Place Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 80,744 Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp owned approximately 2.08% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 5,281.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 246,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 242,028 shares in the last quarter.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:ADME traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.42. 32,672 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

