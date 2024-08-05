Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.99. 2,106,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.21 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

