Park Place Capital Corp Has $91,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

